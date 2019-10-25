Week in Sports: Oct. 24

Football:

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 21-18 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 18.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries as the Falcons snapped a three-game skid.

Marco Notarainni rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on seven carries, and Dorian Lewis rushed for 22 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 127 yards.

Notarainni led the Falcons with 14 tackles and one sack.

Grant Anderson had seven tackles, and Zach Rowell had two sacks.

The Falcons improved to 1-3 in league and 4-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic remained unbeaten after the Dons rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit to defeat St. Augustine 35-14 in an Eastern League game on Oct. 18.

Zavien Watson rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries to lead the Dons’ comeback win.

Dee’shon Swafford had two interceptions to lead the Dons defensively.

Lukas Otineru had six tackles and Joseph Sprague had five.

The Dons improved to 3-0 in league and 8-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian rallied from an early deficit to defeat Classical Academy 37-20 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 19.

The Eagles trailed 14-7 in the first quarter when Jack Winters got them going with a 54-yard scoring run.

The Eagles took a 16-13 lead on Ian Austin’s 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter and never looked back.

Winters rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

His big touchdown in the first quarter started a run of 30 unanswered points.

Eagles quarterback Kian Hogan rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and freshman Brett Koopman rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Cade Ellis rushed for 52 yards on two carries.

Ellis led the Eagles defensively with 14 tackles, and Jack Hartung had eight.

Winters and Champion Whitton each had one interception.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 in league and 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Mission Hills 14-10 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 18.

Aiden Lippert scored on a 42-yard run to lead the Mavericks, and Joe Bowman added a 40-yard field goal.

The Mavericks fell to 2-2 in league and 4-4 overall for the season.

Volleyball

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 18.

Delaynie Maple had 18 kills and 12 digs, and Carly Diehl had 48 assists to lead the Falcons to their 16th straight match victory.

Maya Satchell had 15 kills, and Megan Kraft had 14 kills and 10 digs.

The victory followed a 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 24-26, 15-13 league win against Carlsbad two days earlier in which Kraft led the Falcons with 18 kills, four blocks and 14 digs, and Diehl had 47 assists.

Satchell and Trinity Durfee each had 11 kills, and Cami Appiani had 13 digs.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 in league and 31-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Patrick Henry 25-9, 25-11, 25-15 in a Western League game on Oct. 16.

Madison Endsley had 15 kills and nine digs to lead the Dons and Lindsey Miller added eight kills.

Kylie Adams had 21 assists and Teresa Atilano added 19.

The victory followed a 25-15, 25-7, 25-8 league win against Point Loma the previous day in which Endsley had 12 kills and McKenna Branson had 10.

Adams had 17 assists and Atilano had 13.

The Dons improved to 7-0 in league and 27-4 overall for the season.

******

La Costa Canyon defeated Canyon Crest Academy 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 18.

Sophia Tulino lead the Mavericks with 12 kills and Taylor Putnam and sophomore Avry Tatum each added eight.

Mia Schafer had 18 assists and Emily Tulino had 10.

The victory followed a 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-9 league win against San Marcos two days earlier in which Sophia Tulino had 16 kills, freshman Eva Rohrbach had 11 and Tylor Putnam had 10.

Emily Tulino had 32 assists and Schafer had 23.

The Mavericks improved to 6-2 in league and 25-13 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated El Camino 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 16-14 in an Avocado League East match on Oct. 17.

Angelina Schaber had 18 kills to lead the Mustangs and Corryn Newman-Boulle and Holly Granger each added 12.

Sophomore Macey Pizitz had 30 assists and Moya Caulfield had 20.

Christina Bumann had six blocks, and Schaber and Hanna Waite each had five.

The win was the Mustangs second in a row and fifth in six matches.

The victory followed a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 league win against Oceanside two days earlier in which Schaber led the Mustangs with 15 kills.

Caulfield had 21 assists and Pizitz had 17.

The Mustangs improved to 3-5 in league and 13-21 overall for the season.

