Week in Sports: Oct. 31

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to 18 as the Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 25-10, 27-29, 25-7, 25-12 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 25.

Delaynie Maple had 13 kills to lead the Falcons and Megan Kraft and Maya Satchell each had 12.

Trinity Durfee had 11 kills and Carly Diehl had eight kills and 48 assists.

The victory followed a 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 league win against Mission Hills two days earlier in which Maple led the Falcons with nine kills.

Sophomores Hannah Flannery and Brooklyn Burns had eight and six kills, respectively.

Burns had 14 assists and Diehl had six.

The Falcons improved to 9-1 in league and 33-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 25-21, 25-18, 28-26 in a Western League match on Oct. 23.

Madison Endsley had 22 kills to lead the Dons to their eighth straight match victory.

Freshman Julia Blyashov added 12 kills and sophomore Anna Pringle had nine digs.

Kylie Adams had 21 assists and Teresa Atilano had 19.

The Dons improved to 8-0 in league and 28-4 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Mission Hills 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 25.

Jane McNulty and Ellie Fox each had six kills to lead the Mavericks to their fourth straight match victory.

Mia Schafer had 15 assists and Emily Tulino had 13.

Cami Cox had five kills and freshman Eva Rohrbach had three blocks.

The victory followed a 25-18, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win against Carlsbad two days earlier in which Sophia Tulino had 24 kills and Schaffer had 40 assists to lead the Mavericks.

Riley Dean and Layla Haberfield each had 13 digs and Emily Tulino had 14 assists.

The Mavericks improved to 8-2 in league and 27-13 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Rancho Buena Vista 25-14, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 in an Avocado League East match on Oct. 24.

Angelina Schaber led the Mustangs with nine kills and Holly Granger and Christina Bumann each had eight.

Moya Caulfield and sophomore Macey Pizitz each had 12 assists and Jenna Lamirand had 22 digs.

Bumann had five blocks and Schaber had four.

The defeat followed a 25-15, 21-25, 25-8, 25-21 loss to Sage Creek in a league match two days earlier in which Schaber led the Mustangs with 19 kills.

Pizitz had 16 assists and Caulfield had 12.

The Mustangs fell to 3-7 in league and 13-23 overall for the season.

Football:

Torrey Pines lost to Oceanside 28-7 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 25.

Falcons quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 6 of 12 pass attempts for 62 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 105 yards on 20 carries.

Marco Notarainni caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Mo Vanderwiel had six tackles and Zach Rowell had five tackles and one sack to lead the Falcons defensively.

The Falcons fell to 1-4 in league and 4-5 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Orange Glen 27-24 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 25.

Quarterback Kian Hogan rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries to lead the Eagles.

Jack Winters rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

Cade Ellis had 17 tackles to lead the Eagles defensively and Jack Hartung had 13.

The Eagles fell to 2-1 in league and 6-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Carlsbad 14-7 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 25.

The Mavericks trailed 7-0 late in the first half when they tied the game on quarterback Marshall Eucker’s 5-yard scoring pass to Jayden Lucian.

The Mavericks fell to 2-3 in league and 4-5 overall for the season.

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Victory Christian Academy 52-30 in a nonleague game on Oct. 24.

The Lions improved to 7-0 overall for the season.

