Drew Brees’ Football N America caps off Fall Season Tournament

Football N America (FNA), founded by Drew Brees, in its fourth season supporting youth flag football families in the coastal San Diego area, just wrapped up a remarkable flag football tournament to cap off their fall 2019 season. FNA is all about friends, family, and football and this year’s tournament held at the Del Mar Polo Fields demonstrated just that.

Supporting over 750 families this fall season, FNA continues to provide a co-ed flag football atmosphere that is full of fun and positive energy for its participants. To wrap up each season, after league play, all 85 teams are invited to play in its end-of-the-season tournament. The results for this fall’s tournament can be seen below. FNA is a non-contact, co-ed flag football league that supports youth grades K-8th nation-wide. The spring season also opens up to high school divisions. If interested in participating in Football N America, registration for the spring 2020 season is now open. To register, go to www.playfna.com and click on the Carmel Valley league. Registration ends on Jan. 1, 2020.

Fall 2019 Tournament Results

Kinder Division

Advertisement

Champion: Broncos

Runner-Up: Trojans

1st/2nd Grade GOLD Division

Champion: Fighting Irish

Advertisement

Runner-Up: Aggies

1st/2nd Grade SILVER Division

Champion: Tigers

Runner-Up: Rainbow Warriors

1st/2nd Grade BRONZE Division

Champion: Hawkeyes

Runner-Up: Beavers

3rd/4th Grade GOLD Division

Advertisement

Champion: Hawkeyes

Runner-Up: Aztecs

3rd/4th Grade SILVER Division

Champion: Buckeyes

Runner-Up: Boilermakers

3rd/4th Grade BRONZE Division

Champion: Aggies

Runner-Up: Hurricanes

Advertisement

5th/6th Grade GOLD Division

Champions: Razorbacks

Runner-Up: Wildcats

5th/6th Grade SILVER Division

Champion: Yellow Jackets

Runner-Up: Tigers

5th/6th Grade BRONZE Division

Champion: Terrapins

Runner-Up: Scarlet Knights

7th/8th Grade Division

Champion: Broncos

Runner-Up: Wolfpack

