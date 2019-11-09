Drew Brees’ Football N America caps off Fall Season Tournament

Football N America (FNA), founded by Drew Brees, in its fourth season supporting youth flag football families in the coastal San Diego area, just wrapped up a remarkable flag football tournament to cap off their fall 2019 season. FNA is all about friends, family, and football and this year’s tournament held at the Del Mar Polo Fields demonstrated just that.
Supporting over 750 families this fall season, FNA continues to provide a co-ed flag football atmosphere that is full of fun and positive energy for its participants. To wrap up each season, after league play, all 85 teams are invited to play in its end-of-the-season tournament. The results for this fall’s tournament can be seen below. FNA is a non-contact, co-ed flag football league that supports youth grades K-8th nation-wide. The spring season also opens up to high school divisions. If interested in participating in Football N America, registration for the spring 2020 season is now open. To register, go to www.playfna.com and click on the Carmel Valley league. Registration ends on Jan. 1, 2020.
Fall 2019 Tournament Results
Kinder Division
Champion: Broncos
Runner-Up: Trojans
1st/2nd Grade GOLD Division
Champion: Fighting Irish
Runner-Up: Aggies
1st/2nd Grade SILVER Division
Champion: Tigers
Runner-Up: Rainbow Warriors
1st/2nd Grade BRONZE Division
Champion: Hawkeyes
Runner-Up: Beavers
3rd/4th Grade GOLD Division
Champion: Hawkeyes
Runner-Up: Aztecs
3rd/4th Grade SILVER Division
Champion: Buckeyes
Runner-Up: Boilermakers
3rd/4th Grade BRONZE Division
Champion: Aggies
Runner-Up: Hurricanes
5th/6th Grade GOLD Division
Champions: Razorbacks
Runner-Up: Wildcats
5th/6th Grade SILVER Division
Champion: Yellow Jackets
Runner-Up: Tigers
5th/6th Grade BRONZE Division
Champion: Terrapins
Runner-Up: Scarlet Knights
7th/8th Grade Division
Champion: Broncos
Runner-Up: Wolfpack