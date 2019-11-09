Solana Beach Little League awards six scholarships

In 2018, the Board of Directors of the Solana Beach Little League voted to create a new higher education scholarship for former members of the Solana Beach Little League to support tuition at any college, junior college, or technical school. For 2019, the second year of the scholarship, SBLL decided to award scholarships to six applicants with one of the applicants being awarded $2,000. The 2019 Scholarship recipients were Alex Eshoo (the $2,000 scholarship recipient pictured above with SBLL President Patrick Johnson), Garrett Dahl, Luke Evans, Jack Rosoff, Clinton Alden, and Brent Peluso. All applicants spent many years growing up in the SBLL community as players and continued their involvement after “aging out” of the Majors division at 12/13 years old as field/facility employees or umpires.

The $2,000 scholarship, as well as other scholarships, will be awarded annually to former members of the SBLL community who are bound for college or other secondary schools. Each applicant will submit an essay (approximately 500-1,000 words) describing the individual’s little league experience and how the little league impacted her/his life. Applicants must have participated in SBLL for at least two years at any level (TBall through Juniors) and applicants must be current high school seniors (graduating 2020 to qualify for this years scholarship). Scholarship submissions will be accepted from April 1-June 1, 2020 (deadline). The 2020 SBLL Scholarship recipient will be announced July 1, 2020.

For more information, visit the Solana Beach Little League website or email Patrick Johnson at president@solanabeachlittleleague.com

