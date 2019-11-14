Week in Sports Nov. 14: TPHS girls volleyball team wins another championship

Top-seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 2 Cathedral Catholic 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship match on Nov. 9.

With their 21st straight match victory, the Falcons solidified their ranking among the nation’s top teams as they won the Open Division championship for the fifth time in six years. They’ve won section titles in eight of the last nine years.

The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps.

Delaynie Maple had 13 kills and Carly Diehl had 38 assists and seven digs to lead the Falcons.

Trinity Durfee had nine kills and Maya Satchell had eight.

Sophia Callahan added six kills and four blocks, and Megan Kraft had six kills.

Lindsey Miller had 11 kills and Madison Endsley added 10 to lead the Dons, who were seeking their first section championship in seven years.

Freshman Julia Blyashov had nine kills and six digs.

Kylie Adams had 16 assists and Teresa Atilano added 14.

The Falcons victory followed a 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 victory over The Bishop’s in a semifinal match on Nov. 6 in which Maple led the Falcons with 15 kills and Callahan had five kills and five blocks.

Diehl had 30 assists and Christiana Braswell had seven digs.

The Falcons, who improved to 36-2 overall for the season, advanced to the Open Division State Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Southern California bracket. They were scheduled to play an opponent to be determined on Nov. 13.

More Volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic advanced to the finals after defeating La Costa Canyon 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-10 in the semifinals on Nov. 6.

Endsley had 29 kills, three blocks and four aces to lead the Dons to their 10th straight victory and Lindsey Miller added 16.

Adams had 24 assists and Atilano had 21.

Sophia Tulino had 18 kills and 14 digs to lead the Mavericks and Mia Schafer had 21 assists.

Sophomore Avry Tatum added nine kills and freshman Eva Rohrbach had three blocks and four kills.

The Dons, who improved to 30-5 overall for the season, advanced to the Open Division State Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Southern California bracket. They were scheduled to play No. 4 Marymount of Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

The Mavericks, who fell to 28-14, advanced to the Division I State Playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Southern California bracket. They were scheduled to play No. 14 Huntington Beach on Nov. 12.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to San Marcos 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 in the Division I championship match on Nov. 9.

Anna Aubele had 12 kills to lead Santa Fe Christian and Zoe Marshall and Parent Nagy each had five.

Samantha Beschell added three aces.

The Eagles advanced to the finals after defeating Scripps Ranch 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 in the semifinals on Nov. 6.

The Eagles, who fell to 19-11 overall for the season, advanced to the Division II State Playoffs and are the No. 4 seed in the Southern California bracket. They were scheduled to play No. 13 Polytechnic of Pasadena on Nov. 12.

Football:

No. 2-seeded San Diego Jewish Academy lost to No. 1 Foothills Christian 62-0 in the Division IV 8-man football championship game on Nov. 9.

The Lions fell to 9-2 overall for the season.

