Navy Bombers team wins DMCV Sharks B4 Championship

Sharks B4 champs photo.png
Enzo, Patrick, Will, Romteen, Jakob, Lucien, Carsten, Sebastian, Brodyn, Cole, Leo, Kieran, Not pictured: Lach
(Courtesy)
Nov. 22, 2019
4:02 PM
The Navy Bombers won the DMCV Sharks B4 Championship on Nov. 10. After coming into the tournament as the #2 seed, they battled through back-and-forth games to ties in both the semi-final and final games. Both games were decided by penalty kicks after an amazing performance by their goalkeeper, Jakob Tu.

