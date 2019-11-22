The Navy Bombers won the DMCV Sharks B4 Championship on Nov. 10. After coming into the tournament as the #2 seed, they battled through back-and-forth games to ties in both the semi-final and final games. Both games were decided by penalty kicks after an amazing performance by their goalkeeper, Jakob Tu.
Navy Bombers team wins DMCV Sharks B4 Championship
