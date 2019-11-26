Cardiff Mustangs take the field at Sockers opener

The Cardiff Mustangs youth soccer players had a chance to take the field at Pechanga Arena before the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League opened their season Nov. 24 against Turlock.

The Cardiff Mustangs is a nonprofit organization comprising youth soccer teams for boys and girls ages 5-18. Through the Sockers’ Parade of Champions promotional offering to large groups, about 60 youth players on Mustangs teams got to watch the player introductions on the field shortly before the 5 p.m. kickoff.

Tegan Scott, 4, said she was “looking forward to the new season” and participating in the pregame ceremony.

Kraig Chiles, the Sockers team captain, serves as the Cardiff Mustangs director of coaching. He won arena soccer’s most valuable player award each season from 2011-13.

“They don’t just care about how good you are at soccer, they care if you’re a good person,” said Jacob Odensthal, 11, who participated in the Parade of Champions with his sister Charlotte, 9, referring to the Mustangs program and coaches.

For more information about the Cardiff Mustangs, visit cardiffsoccer.org.