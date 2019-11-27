Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Torrey Pines field hockey wins Avocado West with 8-0 record

2019 Torrey Pines FH league champs.jpg
The Torrey Pines varsity field hockey team members.
(Courtesy)
Nov. 27, 2019
4:53 PM
Torrey Pines varsity field hockey was perfect in Avocado West League play and garnered All League First Team honors for Gracie Jimenez, Faith Choe, Philine Klas, and Stella Mikolajewski, and All League Second Team honors for Erin Poe, Hailey Dewey, Leilani Llamas, and Smila Klas.

Jimenez was also named Avocado West League Player of the Year. The Falcons fell to Serra in the Open Division semifinals in overtime finishing the season with a 21-4 record, tied for third place in San Diego County for the second consecutive season.

