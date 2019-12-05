Week in Sports: Dec. 5

Cross country:

Canyon Crest standout Carlie Dorostkar won the state Division I girls state championship in decisive fashion.

The Ravens senior turned in one of the best times in meet history, running the 3.1-mile course in Woodward Park in Fresno in 16:45.4 on Nov. 30.

Dorostkar, a converted swimmer who didn’t turn her focus to cross country until starting high school, finished 14.6 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, meet host Buchanan’s Corie Smith.

Last season she placed fifth at the state meet.

Dorostkar’s time was the fourth best in state meet history and the fastest ever by a San Diego County runner.

She beat a record for a county runner set by former Rancho Bernardo sensation Molly Grabill, who won the state title in 2009 in 17:06.00.

Dorostkar led the Ravens to a fourth-place team finish. Elizabeth Emberger (17:50.3) placed ninth for CCA.

*****

Cathedral Catholic placed second in the Division III girls circuit.

The Dons were led by Trang Woolridge (18:45.5), who placed 23rd.

Cathedral Catholic placed fourth in the Division III boys’ race.

The Dons were led by Max Wilson (15:53.6), who placed 21st.

*****

Santa Fe Christian placed eighth in the Division V race.

The Eagles were led by Alex Bobowski (16:00.1), who placed 11th.

Boys basketball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Del Norte 85-59 in the championship game of the Grossmont Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 30.

The Eagles went 5-0 in the season-opening tournament.

Sam Dudley averaged 22 points to lead the Eagles.

Keatten Smith averaged 20 points and Hayden Gray averaged 17.

The Eagles opened the tournament with an 83-61 victory over Olympian on Nov. 23 and defeated Ramona 80-49 two days later.

SFC defeated Westview 64-45 on Nov. 27 and Rancho Bernardo 68-62 on Nov. 29.

“From the beginning of the week to the end of the week I feel like our team got better,” Eagles coach Chad Bickley said. “We have a lot to work on and a tough schedule ahead so we will be tested for sure. I am thankful to coach such a great group of young people.”

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Mater Dei Catholic 72-64 in a Jeff Armstrong/Horsman Automotive Tournament game on Nov. 27.

Brandon Angel scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Nick Herrmann had 15 points and Chris Howell added 12.

The setback followed victories in each of the Falcons’ first two games.

The Falcons defeated Southwest of El Centro 87-20 on Nov. 23, as Luke Pisacane led the Falcons with 16 points and Brandon Angel had 13.

Diego Campisano had 12 points and Hermann added 11.

The Falcons opened the season with a 74-27 nonleague victory over Westview on Nov. 20 in which Angel had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Chris Howell scored 14 points, Otto Landrum had 11 and Herrmann added 10.

The Falcons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

