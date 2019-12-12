Week in Sports: Dec. 12

Boys basketball

Torrey Pines defeated Orange Glen 79-51 in a nonleague Jeff Armstrong/Horsman Automotive Tournament game on Dec. 7.

Brandon Angel scored 25 points to lead the Falcons.

Sophomore Otto Landrum had nine points and 10 rebounds and Cal Klein added 11 points.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 71-44 victory over West Hills on Dec. 2 in which Angel scored 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Nick Hermann had 17 points and Nate Witte added 10.

Angel scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and Diego Campisano added 16 points in a 70-49 victory over Granite Hills two days later.

The Falcons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.

****

Santa Fe Christian extended its season-opening winning streak to six games as the Eagles defeated La Costa Canyon 65-47 in a nonleague game on Dec. 4.

Hayden Gray scored 14 points and had five assists, eight steals and six rebounds, and Sam Dudley scored 21 points to lead the Eagles.

Saagar Dhanjani added six points, seven steals and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks fell to 1-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla Country Day 81-48 in a nonleague game on Dec. 6.

Dylan Wilhite scored 18 points to lead the Dons to their fifth straight win.

The victory followed a 69-32 nonleague win over Montgomery the previous day.

The Dons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon extended its season-opening winning streak to five games as the Mavericks defeated Mount Miguel 64-56 in a Tip-Off Classic tournament game on Dec. 6.

The Mavericks opened the tournament with a 60-49 victory over El Capitan on Dec. 3.

Sophomore Megan Quain led LCC with 20 points and Haley Dumiak and Kaitlin Quain each added 11.

The Mavericks defeated Mission Vista 64-39 two days later.

Kaitlin Quain led LCC with 17 points, Dumiak had 11 and Sydney Mazzilli added 10.

*****

Horizon Prep defeated Monarch 49-23 in its nonleague opener on Dec. 5.

Sophomore Emma Konsmo scored 21 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lions.

Ivy Hochman had 12 points and seven steals, and Jade Nelson added 10 points.

Girls soccer

Cathedral Catholic defeated Torrey Pines 3-1 in the championship game of the 13th Annual Butch Lee Memorial Tournament on Dec. 7.

The Dons hosted the tournament, which is named after the father of longtime Cathedral Catholic coach Dawn Lee.

Butch Lee guided the Dons to 243 victories, 10 Western League titles and eight San Diego Section championships in 13 years. He died of cancer in 1998.

Sophomore standout Kelsey Branson was named tournament MVP after scoring four goals in as many games to lead the Dons to their third championship in this tournament. They’d last won the tournament in 2014, their second title in three years.

Branson and freshman Kate Dalton and Sophia Mancinelli each scored one goal to lead the Dons in the championship game.

Bailey Malinowski had one assist.

The Falcons were led by Tatum Lenain, who scored their only goal.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 3-0 pool play victory over Westview on Dec. 2 in which Sophia Aragon scored two goals and had one assist and Martinez de Pinillos added one assist.

Dons goalie Justy Carruthers was credited with the shutout.

The Dons defeated St. Margaret’s of San Juan Capistrano 3-0 in a pool play game on Dec. 6 in which Branson scored two goals and had one assist and freshman Claire Curran had one goal.

Aragon and Megan Janikowski each added one assist and Carruthers was credited with the shutout.

Branson and Curran each scored one goal and Dalton and Aragon each added an assist to lead the Dons to a 2-1 victory over Steele Canyon in the semifinals on Dec. 7.

The Falcons went 3-1-1 in the season-opening tournament.

They opened with a 3-1 pool play victory over Mater Dei on Dec. 3 in which Lenain scored two goals and had one assist and sophomore Tatum O’Coyne had one goal.

Jordan Rowell added one assist.

The Falcons played West Hills to a 1-1 tie on Dec. 4 in which Lenain scored their only goal.

Lenain and O’Coyne each scored one goal and sophomore Jaelyn Nelson had one assist in a 2-1 victory over Rancho Bernardo that sent the Falcons to the semifinals.

Lenain scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Carlsbad in the Dec. 7 semifinals.

