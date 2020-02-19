Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks win first round of State Cup

The girls Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks G2007 Flex team won the first round of Cal South State Cup in Lancaster on Feb. 15-16.

The U13 team took first place in bracket play of the Governors division of the State Cup, moving them on to the next round. They were undefeated and scored nine goals and allowed only two in the net over the weekend.

The team wore special pink socks over the weekend in support of Ericka Southcombe who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Sharks players include Aasha Brocious, Trinity Ludena, Emery Gonzales, Morgan Christie, Natalie Cohen, Elsa Demko, Avery Maki, Kate Flynn, Julia Morris, Bella Bravo, Lia Southcombe, Ashley O’Regan, Katie Janis, Katie Schmitt, Taylor Munsch, Kaylee Tichenor and Haidyn Lorenzen.

The team is coached by Rick Schmitt, Kevin O’Regan and Mark Tichenor.