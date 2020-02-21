DMCV Sharks Director Erin Misaki wins national ‘Administrator of the Year’ honor

US Youth Soccer is a youth soccer organization that with more than 3 million players between the ages of five and 19. US Youth Soccer is the largest member of the United States Soccer Federation, the governing body for soccer in the United States, and is comprised of over 900,000 volunteers and administrators, and coaches.

San Diego coach, player, administrator, and friend Erin Misaki was nominated as Administrator of the Year for the West Region. On Jan. 18, Misaki was selected as Administrator of the Year for the nation at the USYS Gala in Baltimore, MD.

Erin Misaki with her award.

(Courtesy)

The USYS Administrator of the Year Award honors the extraordinary accomplishments in administration over a career. Misaki is the director of recreation for the DMCV Sharks. With her efforts, she successfully runs her recreational program with around 1,400 players in the Fall Rec League and short programs and camps throughout the year. She prides herself in putting player development first and creating a fun and encouraging environment for players at all levels.

Advertisement

DMCV Sharks Executive Director Shannon Mac Millan is elated to celebrate Misaki on her achievement. “I am incredibly excited and proud of Erin to receive this well-deserved honor. She puts her heart and soul into the Sharks to inspire the kids in our community and help them build passion and love for the game,” said Mac Millan.

The Sharks mission has always been clear: “From the top of our leadership to the bottom, the Sharks are about developing players and meeting them where they are at. Misaki is the best example of what the Sharks organization is all about. She has a ‘player first’ mentality and the Sharks are proud to have her as a leader like her as part of our team.”

