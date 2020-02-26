Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks take second at State Cup

The DMCV Sharks, back row: Mia, Madison F., Harper, Madison H., Sophie L., Emilia and Abigail. Front row: Sophie B., Lauren, Natalia, Nadeen, Nadia and Chloe. Not pictured: Sophie H.
Feb. 26, 2020
1:14 PM
The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks girls U12 G2008 team, under Coach Kelly McDonald, advanced all the way to the finals of Cal South State Cup in Lancaster on Feb. 16 , bringing home the second place trophy.
Their division started with 76 teams and the Sharks lasted to the end, including winning on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

