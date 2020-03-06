San Diego Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy hosts successful ‘Rising Stars Cup’

San Diego Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy, a Californian charitable organization, recently hosted the 11th Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament “Rising Stars Cup” in memory of Valentina Baigulova. The event took place at Ocean Air Recreational Center. More than 200 gymnasts from California, Minnesota, and Russia competed at eight different levels of the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic program.

Baigulova was a founder of the Rhythmic Gymnastics movement in San Diego. She gave her first demonstration class at Olympic Gymnastics Academy on Feb. 22, 1997. The first San Diego team of seven gymnasts competed at Los Angeles Lights tournament in January 1998. Since that time, Rhythmic Gymnastics’ popularity has been growing in this beautiful city. This year, four teams with a total number of 105 gymnasts, represented the city of San Diego at “Rising Stars Cup.” The hope is that this amazing sport will continue to attract more girls in this area. For more information, visit www.sandiegorhythmicgymnastics.com.