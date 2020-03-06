Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Sports

San Diego Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy hosts successful ‘Rising Stars Cup’

Team_1 jpeg.jpg
Level 9 and level 5 gymnasts of San Diego Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy:

Back row: Siona Rahate, Ariana Kogan, Kayla Keller, Abigail Leychkis, Abigail Laur, Adiya Stamkulova; Front row: Alice Funtikov, Cyra Su, Tiana Ocasio
(Courtesy)
March 6, 2020
5:21 PM
Share

San Diego Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy, a Californian charitable organization, recently hosted the 11th Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament “Rising Stars Cup” in memory of Valentina Baigulova. The event took place at Ocean Air Recreational Center. More than 200 gymnasts from California, Minnesota, and Russia competed at eight different levels of the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic program.

Baigulova was a founder of the Rhythmic Gymnastics movement in San Diego. She gave her first demonstration class at Olympic Gymnastics Academy on Feb. 22, 1997. The first San Diego team of seven gymnasts competed at Los Angeles Lights tournament in January 1998. Since that time, Rhythmic Gymnastics’ popularity has been growing in this beautiful city. This year, four teams with a total number of 105 gymnasts, represented the city of San Diego at “Rising Stars Cup.” The hope is that this amazing sport will continue to attract more girls in this area. For more information, visit www.sandiegorhythmicgymnastics.com.

Ariana_Rising_Stars.jpg
Ariana Kogan, an 8th grade student at Carmel Valley Middle School, earned first place with the Ribbon routine.
(Courtesy)

SportsClubs
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement