Torrey Pines Football finds unique way to honor seniors

The Torrey Pines High School football program celebrated its 14 graduating seniors with surprise lawn signs last week, giving a boost of encouragement to those seniors who are missing so much during the stay-at-home order.

The special signs came courtesy of the football team’s parent liaison Romina Notarainni. She got the idea from Marco San Antonio at One Day Signs in Encinitas and got local real estate agents from The Guiltinan Group to sponsor the yard signs.

Chuckie Livingston (Courtesy)

Torrey Pines class of 2019 graduates and football program alumni Luke Mikolajewski (Cal Poly), Porter Hollen (Brown) and Ted Merrifield (UT Austin) wrote personal notes of encouragement on the back of each sign and several people helped plant the signs on senior’s lawns, including Gregg Rowell, Notarainni and her son Marco, a junior.

The Torrey Pines Falcon football seniors include Grant Anderson, Georgiy Begaliyev, Cael Helfrich, Andreas Josaitis, Dorian Lewis, Chuckie Livingston, Colby Mead, Miguel Merida, Matthew Mohler, Cole Parker, Ryan Rice, Caleb Sheffield, Dallin Vonstrahl and Tyler Wheeler.