Torrey Pines student athletes, coach receive top honors

AKS_5176.jpg
TP volleyball coach Brennan Dean was named Coach of the Year by the San Diego Sports Association. He gave the credit for this year’s state championship to his players.
(Anna Scipione)
By Karen Billing
May 12, 2020
4:40 AM
Torrey Pines High School has honored two of its outstanding graduating seniors as the Scholar Athletes of the Year.

Volleyball player Maya Satchell was named Torrey Pines female Scholar Athlete of the Year. The 5-11 outside hitter who played a key role in the team’s state championship earned a 4.38 GPA and will be attending Princeton University in the fall.

AKS_2159.jpg
Maya Satchell
(Anna Scipione)

The male Scholar-Athlete of the Year is Falcon basketball standout Brandon Angel. Brandon, a 6-7 power forward, has a 4.40 GPA and has signed on to play basketball at Stanford University.

AKS_2060.jpg
Brandon Angel
(Anna Scipione/Anna Scipione)

Both Maya and Brandon were also recognized by the San Diego Sports Association. Normally the San Diego Sports Association and the Union-Tribune celebrate athletes at the Prep Athletes Gala at Petco Park where they announce the athletes and coaches of the year. This year the announcements were made virtually and Torrey Pines girls volleyball coach Brennan Dean was named the Male Coach of the Year.

The SD Sports Association honored Dean online last week, however, he took the time to pay tribute to the players who were part of the state championship run and ended the season ranked the number one high school volleyball team in the nation.

“It was really just such a great group of girls that were so hardworking, determined and totally committed,” Dean said. “The things I remember most are all their personalities and their drive. It was fun to be a part of it with them but they deserve all the credit.”

