DMCV Sharks GU12 Halloween ‘Skulls’ Session

The DMCV Sharks Girls U12 teams have been hosting Skills Sessions this season, until youth soccer is cleared for competitive games. On Halloween Day, players dressed up in costumes to take part of a “Skulls” Session, complete with passing, shooting and dribbling with their teammates. Each of the four teams stay separated from each other, and go to stations run by each of the coaches to adhere to the Return To Play process. While maybe not as fun as playing another team, the girls have been staying in shape, gaining the benefit of training with multiple coaches, and learning skills from both recreational and competitive coaches.