Torrey Pines senior signs NLI to play college tennis at SMU

Rancho Santa Fe resident Alex Stafford
Rancho Santa Fe resident Alex Stafford at the ceremonial signing event at Petco Park that celebrates San Diegan student-athletes.

(Courtesy)
On Nov. 11 at a signing ceremony held at Petco Park, Torrey Pines Falcons varsity tennis player and Rancho Santa Fe resident Alex Stafford signed a National Letter of Intent to play college tennis at Southern Methodist University (SMU) beginning in the fall of 2021.

For Alex, whose brother, James, also attended SMU and still lives in Dallas, the commitment marked the achievement of a long-standing personal goal. “Signing the NLI is a testament to a lot of hard work to reach my goal of playing on the SMU team,” said Alex, who is a 4-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net.

