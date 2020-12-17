Santa Fe Christian Athletics announces new women’s lacrosse coach

The Santa Fe Christian (SFC) Athletic Department recently announced the appointment of Kelsey Cuje to head women’s lacrosse coach. Cuje is a graduate from Rutgers University - New Brunswick (2019), where she competed in D1 lacrosse for four years and received both her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

Kelsey Cuje

(Courtesy)

She brings to SFC 12 years of impressive experience as a lacrosse athlete and seven years of coaching expertise as head coach for clubs such as Triple Threat (T3) in New Jersey, LA Mavericks and, most recently, Mad Dog SD. Now as head coach for SFC’s Women’s Lacrosse program, Cuje comes ready to execute impactful strategies and clear vision, along with a passion to mentor and coach the girls, taking them to the next level as competitive athletes and leaders off the field.

“Kelsey is a wonderful addition to our lacrosse program,” said SFC Athletic Director Doug Miller. “She not only comes with the highest level of pedigree as a D1 East Coaster from Rutgers, but she also has a massive heart for our Lady Eagles off the field. Kelsey is in lockstep with myself and Dan Carson, our director of lacrosse, with respect to why we coach here at SFC. I’m excited to watch her authentically mentor and lead our student-athletes toward a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and championships on the field.”

Just like the men’s program, Women’s Lacrosse at SFC is one of the fastest-growing sports on campus. Last year’s roster included 25 athletes, and for the 2021 season, the program expects an even bigger turnout. With last year’s season cut short due to COVID-19, the SFC lacrosse program is looking forward to the 2020-21 season scheduled to start on March 15, 2021.

Learn more and follow the SFC Athletic Department at sfcsathletics.net.