Solana Beach Little League registration is now open for the 2021 season

Solana Beach Little League is open to all boys and girls who will be at least 4 years old but younger than 13 years old as of Sept. 1, 2020, who live in, or who attend school in Solana Beach. Juniors division is available for older players. The league is always looking to grow and include more members of the community.

The league honors friend requests for younger divisions (T-ball through A). Grab a group of friends and play together.

Find information at www.solanabeachlittleleauge.com.

SBLL offers partial or full scholarships so that every child can participate regardless of ability to pay. The league also offers sibling discounts and a maximum family registration.