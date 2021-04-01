Defending champion Torrey Pines volleyball gets short but sweet 2021 season

The team that won county, regional and state championships in the 2019-20 season wasn’t sure they would even get to play this year. Thanks to high school sports being cleared to return, the Torrey Pines High School girls volleyball team was grateful to be able to play an extremely short season of four games that started on March 18 and wrapped up on March 30.

Brooklyn Burns and Claire Deller work the net.

(ANNA SCIPIONE)

The Falcons went 3-1, dropping their last match to La Costa Canyon. There will be no tournaments or playoffs this year but the girls played for the pride of the Torrey Pines volleyball program and for each other. Graduating seniors include Amelia Adams, Elaina Cho, Hannah Flannery and Audrey Hayes.