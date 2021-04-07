Celebrating seniors

The Torrey Pines High School football team had their first home game on April 2 against Mission Hills and celebrated Senior Night for both the players as well as cheerleaders and dance team members. The Falcons have two remaining games in their abbreviated six-game season, including the last home game against San Marcos on April 9.

1 / 6 Courtney Lee (Anna Scipione) 2 / 6 Grace Kish (Anna Scipione) 3 / 6 Senior Haroon Nawaz (Anna Scipione) 4 / 6 Senior Jake Noble (Anna Scipione) 5 / 6 Jarrek Arendsen (Anna Scipione) 6 / 6 Mo Vanderwiel (Anna Scipione)