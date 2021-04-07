Celebrating seniors
The Torrey Pines High School football team had their first home game on April 2 against Mission Hills and celebrated Senior Night for both the players as well as cheerleaders and dance team members. The Falcons have two remaining games in their abbreviated six-game season, including the last home game against San Marcos on April 9.
Courtney Lee (Anna Scipione)
Grace Kish (Anna Scipione)
Senior Haroon Nawaz (Anna Scipione)
Senior Jake Noble (Anna Scipione)
Jarrek Arendsen (Anna Scipione)
Mo Vanderwiel (Anna Scipione)
