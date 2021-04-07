Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Celebrating seniors

Andrew Onozuka with his family on Senior Night.
The Torrey Pines High School football team had their first home game on April 2 against Mission Hills and celebrated Senior Night for both the players as well as cheerleaders and dance team members. The Falcons have two remaining games in their abbreviated six-game season, including the last home game against San Marcos on April 9.

Courtney Lee
Courtney Lee  (Anna Scipione)
Grace Kish
Grace Kish  (Anna Scipione)
Senior Haroon Nawaz
Senior Haroon Nawaz  (Anna Scipione)
Senior Jake Noble
Senior Jake Noble  (Anna Scipione)
Jarrek Arendsen
Jarrek Arendsen  (Anna Scipione)
Mo Vanderwiel
Mo Vanderwiel  (Anna Scipione)

