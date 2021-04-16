SD Loyal signs local Youth Academy talents

San Diego Loyal SC has added four San Diego-based youth soccer players to their 2021 USL Championship roster under USL Academy contracts. The players will continue their path to playing professional soccer, representing the first team while preserving amateur status and NCAA eligibility.

The young players include Josh Kenworthy, 18, a resident of Del Sur. Kenworthy, a defender, has youth club experience playing for Albion SC, San Diego Surf Soccer Club and Atlanta United Academy.

“As the soccer capital of this country, we are very fortunate to have some of the very best players here in San Diego,” said Landon Donovan, Loyal manager and executive vice president of soccer operations. “Being able to add four of them to a roster further shows our commitment to this community and that we are truly dedicated to making SD Loyal a club that our entire community can be proud of. We can’t wait for the day we see our first homegrown product representing SD Loyal on the field at Torero Stadium.”

Players are also eligible to compete with Loyal Select, the club’s part-time youth development program, as well as their respected youth clubs on any given weekend as long as they are not on SD Loyal’s active 18-man roster. The hope is that Loyal Select is the pathway to pro for all future USL Academy contract signees.

