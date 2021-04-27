Spring hoops

The Torrey Pines High School varsity basketball squad is on a winning streak. The 2019 Open Division champs are undefeated in this rare spring basketball season, posting a 14-0 record.

On April 23, the Falcons beat La Jolla Country Day 64-43, with seniors Chris Howell and Nick Herrmann leading the way with 18 and 15 points respectively. Howell’s line also included seven assists, three steals and three blocks. Next up Torrey Pines takes on El Camino on April 30.

TPHS senior Chris Howell (ANNA SCIPIONE)