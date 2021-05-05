Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Torrey Pines Lady Falcons lacrosse team takes flight

The Torrey Pines Falcons celebrate a recent win.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
The Torrey Pines High School girls lacrosse team is 8-2 on the season. After dropping their first game, the Lady Falcons went on an eight-game win streak before a loss to Scripps Ranch on April 29.

Junior attacker/midfielder Reese Loseke.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)

US Lacrosse has named the squad among the top 10 in the west region and named junior attacker/midfielder Reese Loseke the High School Player of the Week for the west region on April 21, following her four-goal performance in a 15-6 win over the previously unbeaten Coronado High School.

Five games remain on the season schedule.

Junior Caitlin Tresse
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
The Falcon varsity squad.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)

