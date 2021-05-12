Torrey Pines baseball plays at Petco Park

The Torrey Pines High School Falcons got the chance to play at the home of the San Diego Padres for the CIF San Diego Section’s High School Baseball Series. The Falcons beat Sage Creek 7-2 at a day game on May 7 at Petco Park.

Junior Cole Wilson was named the Player of the Game, with 3 runs batted in, one stolen base and eight outs recorded while roaming the Petco outfield.

The Falcons are 14-6 on the season ahead of a three-game series with Carlsbad High School this week.