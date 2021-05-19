Torrey Pines soccer senior night
The Torrey Pines High School girls soccer team celebrated its 11 graduating seniors on Friday, May 15 ahead of a 2-0 victory over Canyon Crest Academy. In the last game of the regular season, the win clinched the Coastal League title with goals from seniors Megan Keel and Lily Ellingson.
Seniors in the squad include Lily, Megan, Karly Reeves, Casey White, Ella Schneider, Liz Trask, Carly Barry, GG Grust, Olivia Jandreski, Shayna Ross and Maddie Carlson.
1/6
Senior Carly Barry and her family. (Anna Scipione)
2/6
Olivia Jandreski and family. (Anna Scipione)
3/6
Senior Maddie Carlson (Anna Scipione)
4/6
Ella Schneider and her family. (Anna Scipione)
5/6
Liz Trask and her family. (Anna Scipione)
6/6
GG Grust and her family. (Anna Scipione)
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.