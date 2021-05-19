Torrey Pines soccer senior night

The Torrey Pines High School girls soccer team celebrated its 11 graduating seniors on Friday, May 15 ahead of a 2-0 victory over Canyon Crest Academy. In the last game of the regular season, the win clinched the Coastal League title with goals from seniors Megan Keel and Lily Ellingson.

Seniors in the squad include Lily, Megan, Karly Reeves, Casey White, Ella Schneider, Liz Trask, Carly Barry, GG Grust, Olivia Jandreski, Shayna Ross and Maddie Carlson.