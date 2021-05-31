Torrey Pines varsity boys basketball team makes history

The high school basketball season typically runs November through March, but this season has been anything but typical. Not sure they would even have a season for the 2020-2021 year, Torrey Pines basketball learned on March 9 that they would get a season thanks to the efforts of #letthemplay. And given that 10 of the 15 players are seniors, this was great news for the team. In their final win over La Costa Canyon on Friday, May 28, Torrey Pines wrapped up their ninth straight League Championship. The Falcons also finished the regular season 26-0, the first undefeated regular season in program history. Additionally, the Falcons have secured the #1 seed heading into the CIF San Diego Open Division playoffs and will host #8 Carlsbad on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Senior Chris Howell

(ANNA SCIPIONE)

This year’s team, now ranked #2 in California, is currently in the ballislife.com “FAB 50 National Team Rankings” at number 43. Torrey Pines is led by St. Mary’s-signee senior Chris Howell and senior Nick Herrmann. Other seniors rounding out the roster are Diego Campisano, Matias Clotfelter, Sebastian Fayer, Aman Fikre, Cooper Glenn, Cameron Klein, Nate Witte and team manager Rayhan Cochinwala. Additionally, the underclassmen on the squad include juniors Otto Landrum, Logan Huston, Eden Pinn, Kyle Houston and sophomore J.J. Bartelloni. Coach Olive’s coaching staff includes Jonathan Moore, Jake Gilliam, Tanner McEntee, Nick Diaz, Griffin Jimenez and Michael Florio.

Torrey Pines boys basketball seniors

(Anna Scipione)