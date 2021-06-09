Torrey Pines lacrosse racks up CIF championship three-peat

The Torrey Pines High School men’s lacrosse team won its eighth CIF championship on June 5 with a 10-3 victory over La Costa Canyon.

The Falcons became the only team in San Diego Section history to three-peat, winning their third straight championship since the 2018 season—2020 didn’t get to happen due to COVID-19. After the win, the team proclaimed: “We did this for the class of ’20 because they didn’t get the opportunity.”

In the championship game, freshman Andrew Cook made 12 saves and junior Tayden Bultman scored four goals. Seniors Dewey Egan and Griffin Crawford each had two goals.

