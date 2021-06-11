Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Diamondbacks are Del Mar Little League Majors Division Champions for 2021

Diamondbacks team
Kneeling: Elias Hanley, Grayden Jackel, Kellan Morneau, Palmer Donnelley, Charlie Flynn, Shivaan Prasad; Standing: Head Coach Randy Hanley, Ronik Gupta, Artur Nagiev, Andrew Morris, Asst. Coach Brian Wilson, Josh Wilson, Noah Gaconnet, Assistant Coach Conor Donnelley, Cal Karlander
(Allen Jackel

)
The Del Mar Little League Majors Diamondbacks team claimed victory in their Tournament Championship on Thursday, May 27, with a 5-1 win over the Majors Padres in the finals. On the mound for the Diamondbacks, Palmer Donnelley started and pitched 2 innings of 1-run baseball, before handing the ball to Elias Hanley who pitched the final 4 innings in a shutout, allowing just 2 hits, 0 walks, with 4 strikeouts.

At the plate, Elias Hanley led the Diamondbacks going 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Josh W., Palmer D., Noah G., and Charlie F. each contributed with a hit as well. The boys were ecstatic as they received their championship rings. Team Manager and Head Coach Randy Hanley remarked, “During the game, I realized with my son aging out of Little League, this was in all likelihood the last baseball game I would ever manage/coach. Not many can say they ended their coaching career with a championship!”

