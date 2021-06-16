Torrey Pines softball wins league championship

The Torrey Pines High School varsity softball team finished the regular season as Coastal League champions, in a 3-way tie at the top. The Falcons went 19-8 and advanced to the CIF San Diego Softball Championships—their run ended in a 6-5 loss to Rancho Bernardo on June 10.

The team will graduate four seniors: Brielle Carre, Kaili Aqui, Sophia Bertucci and Desiree Rivera.

(Anna Scipione)

Sophia, a three-time San Diego Union-Tribune top 25 high school player to watch, was a force behind the plate at catcher. She will follow her dreams to work in medicine or law at Mira Costa College. Desiree, a standout at first base and right field, will be joining the Armed Forces as she enters the US Marines.

Kaili, starting second baseman, will continue her softball career at Claremont McKenna College, where she plans to major in chemistry. And starting left fielder Brielle, who has been instrumental in driving in runs and making big plays, will be headed to Roosevelt University.

