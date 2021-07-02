Share
Sports

San Diego Force FC G2007 J. Ocampo team wins DPL National Championship

Team photo
Top row: Lylah Mitchell, Mia Teran, Teagan Hustead, Macy Ratermann, Hayden Goldstein, Izabelle Fordham, Cruz Bellisario, Ashley Sparks, Paige Echsner, Madeline Gilbertson, Coach José Ocampo;

Bottom row: Addison Spurgiesz, Emily Russo, Madison Aure, Madelynn Badillo, London Davis, Kaitlyn Aure, Makayla Gwynn, Sara Kono, Chanel Lucca.

Not pictured: Tyler Jenkins
(Patrick Aure)
Share

After winning their three playoffs bracket games, the San Diego Force FC G2007 J. Ocampo team battled through overtime in both the semi-finals and finals matches to emerge the Development Players League 2021 U14 National Champions. The 2007 team brought home SD Force FC‘s 2nd DPL National Championship win, joining the G2006 team and their U15 title.

SportsPrep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement