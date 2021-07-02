San Diego Force FC G2007 J. Ocampo team wins DPL National Championship
After winning their three playoffs bracket games, the San Diego Force FC G2007 J. Ocampo team battled through overtime in both the semi-finals and finals matches to emerge the Development Players League 2021 U14 National Champions. The 2007 team brought home SD Force FC‘s 2nd DPL National Championship win, joining the G2006 team and their U15 title.
