Share
Sports

Successful season for North Shore Girls Softball 12U Gold All-Star Team

North Shore Girls Softball 12U Gold All-Star Team
North Shore Girls Softball 12U Gold All-Star Team
(Derek Mafong

)
Share

The 12U Gold All-Star Team for the North Shore Girls Softball League coached by Nate Huffstutter, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Eric Marlin has thrived this season and are now heading to the Southern California B State Championship in Lancaster, Calif., this weekend. The girls started the season strong and took the championship against Poway at the East County All-Star Kickoff Tournament in May. The team won the Poway Summer Heat Tournament beating Scripps Ranch in June. At the North San Diego B District Tournament two weeks ago, the girls played hard and were crowned District Finalists after losing to Poway 7-6 in the final game. After the State Tournament, the team will be heading to Sacramento to play in the USA Softball Western National Tournament.
The North Shore 12U Gold Team: Bailey B., Mina C., Finley H., Anna J., Sophie K., Olivia L., Sydney M., Riley M., Brigid M., Kaya R., Kelly S., Andie W.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement