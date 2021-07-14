Solana Beach Little League All Stars team wins division at District 31 Tournament

The Solana Beach Little League (SBLL) All Stars team for the Junior Division went 4-0 in the District 31 tournament to take the title beating Encinitas National Little League 4-1 in the championship game. This is the first time since 2007 that SBLL has had a team advance past the District 31 all-star tournament in any division.

The Junior Division is for kids 13 & 14 years old and serves as a bridge from traditional Little League to high school baseball. “Due to COVID and lack of youth sports opportunities this year we saw a tremendous level of interest in Juniors. All the coaches are really happy for these kids getting to experience one last run of Little League baseball,” said Jai Shah, manager of the SBLL team.

Next up for SBLL is the Section 6 tournament which will determine who represents San Diego in the Southern California State tournament. SBLL plays Vista American Little League (VALL) at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17 at Patriot League Shira Field, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego, 92119.