Torrey Pines athletes earn CIF Player of the Year honors

The San Diego Sports Association announced its All CIF teams with three Torrey Pines High School athletes from the class of 2021 taking Player of the Year honors, including swimmer Mia Kragh, lacrosse standout Dewey Egan and basketball player Chris Howell.

Torrey Pines Lacrosse Coach Jono Zissi was also named Coach of the Year, leading the team to its eighth CIF championship this year and becoming the first team in the San Diego section to win three titles in a row. Torrey Pines Basketball Coach John Olive was named Coach of the Year in his 25th season at the school—it is his sixth time receiving the honor.

Mia Kragh (Courtesy)

Kragh, a sprint and butterfly specialist, broke two CIF records at this year’s section championships, a part of the Falcons 11th straight championship winning swim team. The Rancho San Dieguito swimmer who will swim for Cal Berkeley this fall, has left her mark on the San Diego Section record in the 50 freestyle (22.09) and 100 butterfly (52.29). Kragh also competed in the Olympic USA Swimming Trials in June.

Dewey Egan (Anna Scipione)

This year Egan served as the team captain for the championship Falcons lacrosse team. A 6’4" attackman, he is also a member of the 2021 West Coast Starz National team and plays club for RC Starz. Egan will continue his lacrosse career at the University of North Carolina.

Chris Howell (Anna Scipione)

Howell is the seventh player in Torrey Pines hoops history to be named Player of the Year. Howell averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game for the undefeated Falcons (29-0). The 6’6" point guard will play for Saint Mary’s this fall.

Isuneh “Ice” Brady (Alex Hurtado)

Cathedral Catholic High School’s Isuneh Brady was also named the Player of the Year for girls basketball. Nicknamed “Ice”, the 6’4" forward led the Dons in the Girls Open Division championship game this spring with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Considered one of the top recruits in the class of 2022, Isuneh has verbally committed to UConn.

A round-up of the local athletes who received All-CIF honors:

Girls wrestling

Ariah Barrigan, Torrey Pines (TP)

Tennis

First team: boys doubles: Alex Atwell and Praneet Varade, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA); girls doubles: Lynn Fowler and Asha Gidwani (CCA)

Second team: Mixed doubles: Katie Codd and Jackson Todd (CCA); and girls doubles: Lillia Finnegan and Taylor Shimizu (CCA); and boys doubles: Ian Collins and Jenson Miller, La Costa Canyon (LCC)

Girls swimming

100 butterfly: Mia Kragh (TP), 100 free: Christy Douglas (TP), 200 free: Noelle Harvey( LCC) and 50 free: Mia Kragh.

Boys swimming

100 back: Logan Noguchi (TP)

Track and Field

300 hurdles: Kapiolani Coleman, Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS), Pole vault: Garret Brown (LCC)

Boys golf

Jaden Hunter (CCA), Phillip Kench (TP), Tyler Kowack (CCA) and Jonas Appel (LCC)

Girls golf

Sofina Firouzi (CCA), Muzi Wei (TP), Joys Jin (LCC)

Girls lacrosse

First team: Reese Loseke (TP), Ari McClean (LCC), Clare Urbanic (San Dieguito)

Second team: Laurel Gonzalez (TP), Keighley Bosshardt (CCHS) and Presley Mitchell (LCC)

Boys lacrosse

First team: Dewey Egan, Henry Brayer, Aiden Housenbold and Tayden Bultman from TP. From LCC: Noah Beacham, Ben Beacham, Mitch Likins and Luke Sillstrop.

Second team: Griffin Crawford, Logan Gutzwiller, Griffin Grant and Tyler Blackburn from TP, Brett Koopman (Santa Fe Christian), Colman Smith and Ben Smith from CCHS and Flynn Hogan (LCC).

Softball

First team: Kyra Chan (TP)

Second team: Georgia Bilksi (TP)

Boys water polo

First team: Marton Szatmary, Jack Hightower and John Billington from CCHS.

Second team: Aiden Day, Daniel Kristich and Mattox Garrahy from CCHS.

Girls water polo

First team: Izzy Zimmerman and Madison-Grace Guerra from CCHS.

Baseball

First team: Carson Williams (TP)

Second team: Zach Isaacman (TP) and Mark Prince (LCC)

Boys volleyball

First team: Matthew Lim (TP) and Greg Baglio (CCHS).

Second team: Truman Morley (TP), Cameron Wurl (CCHS) and Zach Henry (LCC)

Boys soccer

First team: Kevin Kappes (CCHS), Steffano Brunetto (CCHS), Ethan Davis (SDA) and Zach Lesher (TP)

Girls soccer

Tyla Ochoa, (LCC)—Player of the Year and Coach of the year Ryan Morissey (LCC)

First team: Annie Dehaan (LCC), Ellie Davidson (TP), Carolina Nelson (TP), Kelsey Branson (CCHS) and Caylee Hornaday (CCHS).

Second team: Justy Carruthers (CCHS), Tatum O’Coyne (TP) and Courtney Hilliard (LCC).

Girls basketball

First team: Isuneh Brady and Itzel Navarro (CCHS)

Second team: Taryn Johnson (CCHS)

Boys basketball

First team: Chris Howell and Nick Herrmann (TP), Alex Wade (CCHS).

Second team: Obinna Anyanwu (CCHS), Otto Landrum (TP) and Dillon Wilhite (CCHS), Brandon Perry (LCC)

Note: All-CIF teams were not chosen for football, girls volleyball, cross country, field hockey, gymnastics or boys wrestling.

