DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team wins Copa Del Mar Tournament Championship
The DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team won its division at the Copa Del Mar Tournament held July 10-11 at San Diego Polo Fields. The team outscored its opponents 11 goals to 3 and won the Championship match against FC Golden State West (Long Beach) in penalty kicks 4 to 1.
