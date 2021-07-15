Share
Sports

DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team wins Copa Del Mar Tournament Championship

Back row
Back row (l-r): Inaki Alvarez, Sebastian Searcy, Camden Luecht, Mason Connell, Liam Jackson, Owen Olearczyk, Ryan Kavanagh, Thomas Goelitz, Trent Pearson, Arthur Chung, Coach Mickey Pejkic; Front row (l-r): Andrew Tian, Massimo Santos, Laith Khoury, Aidan Jennings, Evan Ibarolle, Evan Visoka
(Reagan Luecht)
Share

The DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team won its division at the Copa Del Mar Tournament held July 10-11 at San Diego Polo Fields. The team outscored its opponents 11 goals to 3 and won the Championship match against FC Golden State West (Long Beach) in penalty kicks 4 to 1.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement