Three Del Mar Little League teams reach District 31 Little League finals
For the first time in Del Mar Little League history, the 10U, 11U and 12U all-star teams each made the District 31 Little League finals. Each team practiced hard and fought off tough competition to make it to the finals. The 10U team was managed by Jeff Hood, the 11U team by Dan Koeppen and 12U team by Larry Nishnick.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.