Three Del Mar Little League teams reach District 31 Little League finals

10U team
10U team: Bottom row: Grayden Jackel, Jonah Satterberg, Zed Hornsby, Cesar Garcia, Brayden Nguyen, Kai Nguyen; Top row: Allen Jackel (coach), Jack B., Noah Newman, Dylan Hood, Izzie Dieter, Charlie R., Adam Jackson, Jeff Hood (manager)
(Courtesy of Del Mar Little League)
For the first time in Del Mar Little League history, the 10U, 11U and 12U all-star teams each made the District 31 Little League finals. Each team practiced hard and fought off tough competition to make it to the finals. The 10U team was managed by Jeff Hood, the 11U team by Dan Koeppen and 12U team by Larry Nishnick.

11U team
11U team: Bottom row: Chase Koeppen, Josh Wilson, Charlie F., Josh Baek, Luca Jacoby; Top row: John Hellman (coach), Eytan Davis, Brian Wilson (Coach), Jack Hellman, Marwin “MJ”, Micah Davis, Dan Koeppen (manager), Cooper Durham
(Courtesy of Del Mar Little League)
12U team
12U team: Bottom row: Caden Hood, Kaden Gormley, Palmer Donnelly, Drew Taylor, Wyatt Williams, Landon Oleksy, Elias Hanley; Top row: Mike Gormley (coach), Lucas Smith, Ian Kwon, Camden Nishnick, David “Duck” Choy, Ryan Denton, Larry Nishnick (manager) and Jon Choy (coach)
(Courtesy of Del Mar Little League)

