Three Del Mar Little League teams reach District 31 Little League finals

For the first time in Del Mar Little League history, the 10U, 11U and 12U all-star teams each made the District 31 Little League finals. Each team practiced hard and fought off tough competition to make it to the finals. The 10U team was managed by Jeff Hood, the 11U team by Dan Koeppen and 12U team by Larry Nishnick.

11U team: Bottom row: Chase Koeppen, Josh Wilson, Charlie F., Josh Baek, Luca Jacoby; Top row: John Hellman (coach), Eytan Davis, Brian Wilson (Coach), Jack Hellman, Marwin “MJ”, Micah Davis, Dan Koeppen (manager), Cooper Durham

(Courtesy of Del Mar Little League)