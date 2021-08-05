DMCV Boys 2009 team wins top Gold Division at Copa Del Mar tournament

The DMCV Sharks Boys 2009 team recently won the top Gold Division of the Copa Del Mar soccer tournament for the fourth year in a row. The boys are coached by Warren Barton, and they finished the weekend without a single goal scored against them. The team had won the tournament under Duarte Andrade the previous three years; the Copa Del Mar was not held in 2020. This talented group of boys won the Las Vegas Cup and the Cal South State Cup in 2020 just prior to the pandemic. They maintained skills and connection through virtual meetings and then socially-distanced practices until restrictions were lifted. The boys will be starting ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) this fall.