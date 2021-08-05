Shedaresthedevil takes the Grade I, $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes

Shedaresthedevil, one of the top older filly and mare runners in the country, drew away from her four rivals to win the Grade I, $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes on Aug. 1 at Del Mar.

The 4-year-old filly — with Florent Geroux aboard — scored by 3 1/4 lengths over Venetian Harbor. Paige Anne was another 3 1/4 lengths behind in third.

Shedaresthedevil completed the 1 1/16 miles on the main track in 1:45.38.

“I’m very pleased,” Geroux said. “The idea was to get her to break alertly, then get a good spot. That’s exactly what happened. She ran her race today, and she’s very good when she does. I’d have to say she’s up there with the best mares I’ve ever ridden. And this is her third Grade I win (which also includes the 2020 Kentucky Oaks). And the fact that she showed she can run well on the track where the Breeders’ Cup will be held, that’s a good thing, too.”

The Hirsch was a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, which will be run Nov. 6 at Del Mar.

Shedaresthedevil is trained by Brad Cox and owned by Flurry Racing Stables, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms.

A second “Win and You’re In” event was held at Del Mar during the weekend -- the Grade I, $301,500 Bing Crosby Stakes, won by Dr. Schivel. He will receive automatic entry into the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint on Nov. 6.

The other stakes winner during the last week was None Above the Law in the $175,000 Real Good Deal Stakes.

Racing resumes Aug. 5 at Del Mar, with the CTBA Stakes for 2-year-old California-bred fillies as the featured race.