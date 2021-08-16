Share
Sports

Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team competes in tournament at Cooperstown, New York

Team photo

Top row (l-r) – Head Coach Jason Quillin, Coach Rolf Silbert; Middle row (l-r) – Trevor Lee, Thiago Quillin, Keenan Ward, Jax Silbert, Max Miller; Bottom row (l-r) – Xanica Alfano, Josh Cole, Griffin Dieter, Kaza Nishiba, Carter Sanson
(Courtesy)

Two players tie a tournament record

Share

The Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team recently traveled to Cooperstown, New York, home of the baseball Hall of Fame, to play in a week-long tournament. The Powerhouse team went 8-2 for the week, losing 4-3 to Milton American from Massachusetts in the semifinals. One of the highlights of the week occurred when Powerhouse teammates Jax Silbert and Keenan Ward tied the all-time Cooperstown tournament record with three back-to-back home runs in one game. The Powerhouse team had a great time competing against teams from all over the country and spending the week together at one of baseball’s great destinations.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement