Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team competes in tournament at Cooperstown, New York
Two players tie a tournament record
The Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team recently traveled to Cooperstown, New York, home of the baseball Hall of Fame, to play in a week-long tournament. The Powerhouse team went 8-2 for the week, losing 4-3 to Milton American from Massachusetts in the semifinals. One of the highlights of the week occurred when Powerhouse teammates Jax Silbert and Keenan Ward tied the all-time Cooperstown tournament record with three back-to-back home runs in one game. The Powerhouse team had a great time competing against teams from all over the country and spending the week together at one of baseball’s great destinations.
