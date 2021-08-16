Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team competes in tournament at Cooperstown, New York

The Del Mar Powerhouse 12U baseball team recently traveled to Cooperstown, New York, home of the baseball Hall of Fame, to play in a week-long tournament. The Powerhouse team went 8-2 for the week, losing 4-3 to Milton American from Massachusetts in the semifinals. One of the highlights of the week occurred when Powerhouse teammates Jax Silbert and Keenan Ward tied the all-time Cooperstown tournament record with three back-to-back home runs in one game. The Powerhouse team had a great time competing against teams from all over the country and spending the week together at one of baseball’s great destinations.