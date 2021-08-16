Share
Sports

DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team wins division tournament championship

Team
Back row, l-r: Inaki Alvarez, Sebastian Searcy, Liam Jackson, Arthur Chung, Trent Pearson, Ryan Kavanagh, Mason Connell, Andrew Tian, Lance Schmidle, Coach Mickey Pejkic;

Front row, l-r: Evan Visoka, Aidan Jennings, Evan Ibarolle, Laith Khoury, Massimo Santos, Camden Luecht, Thomas Goelitz

(Courtesy)
The DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team won the 2006 Division of the Legends San Diego “The Cup” tournament held Aug. 14-15. The team outscored its opponents 11 goals to 1 and won the championship match against Legends FC LA 2006 team 3 -0.

