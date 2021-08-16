DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team wins division tournament championship
The DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team won the 2006 Division of the Legends San Diego “The Cup” tournament held Aug. 14-15. The team outscored its opponents 11 goals to 1 and won the championship match against Legends FC LA 2006 team 3 -0.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.