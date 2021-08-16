Neige Blanche scores win in the $85,500 CTT and TOC Stakes
Neige Blanche took over the lead from Tapwater in the stretch en route to a half-length victory in the $85,500 CTT and TOC Stakes on Aug. 14 at Del Mar.
Red Lark (not pictured) rallied late to clinch second place, three-quarters of a length in front of Tapwater.
The French-bred Neige Blanche, with Juan Hernandez in the saddle, covered the 1 3/8 miles on the turf in 2:17.45.
The 4-year-old filly is trained by Leonard Powell, and owned by Madaket Stables, Laura De Seroux, Marsha Naify and Mathilde Powell.
Also during the weekend, Pulpit Rider won the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes.
Del Mar’s signature race, the Grade I, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic, will be held Aug. 21, and there will be four additional graded stakes races on the card that day.
