Former Solana Beach Little Leaguer receives scholarship

Torrey Pines High School graduate Brielle Carré, who learned recently that she received a $500 Solana Beach Little League scholarship, is headed to Roosevelt University in Chicago to play softball.

“I wanted to apply for it because I knew I was going into college and it would definitely be helpful, especially because I’m going across the U.S. for college,” said Brielle, 18, who played in Solana Beach Little League from 2011-16 and is the first girl to receive the scholarship.

According to the Solana Beach Little League’s website, the league offers a $2,000 scholarship to a former player to support college tuition. College-bound recipients are selected in part based on essays of up to 500 words they have to submit to describe their little league experience and how Solana Beach Little League impacted their lives.

Brielle received a $500 scholarship from Solana Beach Little League. (Courtesy)

Canyon Crest Academy graduate Trey Becker, who is going to Loyola Marymount University, won the top award of $2,000 for his time as a player, volunteer and youth umpire, the website says. Brielle, along with Lucas Rowden and Drew Schmidt, each received honorable mentions and $500 awards.

Brielle was one of several girls who opted to play Little League baseball, which typically fields more boys. As she got older, she switched to softball.

“I planned on playing in high school,” said Brielle, who mainly plays second base. “But once I got older, I knew it wasn’t as realistic.”

According to a 2015 Del Mar Times article, she was part of a record number of girls who were playing in the Solana Beach Little League’s AAA Division at the time. Players ages 9-11 who are a little more advanced make it into the AAA Division.

Brielle also played in the league’s Majors division, which is for the most skilled 10-12 year olds.

“It was just a really great experience that I had playing in Solana Beach Little League, and I’m really glad I played,” “The transition from baseball to softball was very odd. It was a little difficult but it wasn’t super hard. I think if I really had the choice, I would definitely play baseball still.”

According to a Roosevelt University news release, the softball team finished its previous season with a program record 37 wins. It ended in May with a 3-2 loss in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

Aaron Moore, Roosevelt softball’s head coach, said in a statement posted on the program’s Instagram account, that Brielle will be “a great addition to our roster and program.”

“Brielle is a player that we feel can play seven positions on the field and play them all at a high level. She has a background in baseball and will bring in a new level of competition,” he said.