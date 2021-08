The DMCV Sharks B2012 Penton team won its division at the San Diego Premier Classic tournament held Aug. 21-22.The team won the championship match against Albion San Diego B2012 Academy in penalty kicks 2 to 0.

Back, left to right: Coach Ryan Penton, Sawyer Janicik, Liam Gelberg, Felix Wiklund, Dylan Szekeres, Nicolas Hamada; Front, left to right: Conner Tessieri, David Hollomon, Jonathan Czukerberg, Luke Jennings, Andrew Benson, Lucas Chen

