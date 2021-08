The DMCV Sharks G07 Flex team were finalists at Copa Loma over the weekend of Aug 14-15 at the Surf Cup Sport Complex in Del Mar.

Team players are Shaea Currier, Emery Gonzales, Morgan Christie, Kate Flynn, Elsa Demko, Lia Southcombe, Julia Morris, Ashley O’Reagan, Katie Janis, Katie Schmitt, Abri Durnin, Maya Katsell, Emi Matsuda. Coaches Rick Schmitt, Kevin O’Reagan, Mike Demko (Not pictured: Mirshah Misirlioglu, Avery Maki)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.