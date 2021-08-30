Tripoli tops at Grade I, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes

Jockey Tiago Pereira and Tripoli crossed the finish line first in the Grade I, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes on Aug. 21 at Del Mar.

Tizamagician, who led the race until about the eighth pole, was 1 1/4 lengths behind the winner, and 4 1/2 lengths in front of East Coast shipper Dr Post.

Tripoli - trained by John Sadler - finished the 1 1/4 miles on the dirt track in 2:02.37.

“It feels great to win it again, and you’ve got to give all the credit to the barn,” said Kostas Hronis of owner Hronis Racing. “Tiago rode a great race. It’s the only race he rode today because he wanted to focus on it. This horse has matured and just keeps coming along, and today he proved himself. We didn’t know if he could go a mile and a quarter, but today we found out.”

Hronis Racing was victorious in the TVG Pacific Classic with Accelerate in 2018 and Higher Power in 2019.

As part of the win, Tripoli earned an all-expenses-paid entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 6 at Del Mar.

Four additional stakes were held on the TVG Pacific Classic Stakes Day card - the Grade I, $302,000 Del Mar Oaks (won by Going Global); the Grade II, $302,500 Del Mar Handicap (Astronaut); the Grade II, $300,000 Del Mar Mile (Mo Forza, trained by Peter Miller of Encinitas); and the Grade III, $101,000 Torrey Pines Stakes (Private Mission).

Del Mar established a new single-day betting mark that day when $36,005,613 was wagered on its 11-race card. The old mark of $25,870,431 was set on TVG Pacific Classic Day in 2018.

Other major races during the last week were the Grade III, $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (Edgeway) on Aug. 20, and the Grade III, $101,500 Green Flash Handicap (Lieutenant Dan, owned and bred by Nick Alexander of Santa Ynez and Del Mar) on Aug. 22.

Racing next weekend will feature the Grade II, $200,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes, a “Win and You’re In” event for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.