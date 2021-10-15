Del Mar BodySurfing Club contest and festival a success

The Del Mar BodySurfing Club hosted a bodysurfing contest on Oct. 2 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Aside from featuring some of the best competitive bodysurfers in California, the community event in the park included a family BBQ and live entertainment enjoyed by those in attendance.

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gasterland, presented the awards to the top six finalists in the four divisions -- Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boys U18, and Girls U18.

“Powerhouse Park is the ideal venue for a community event hosted by the Del Mar BodySurfing Club. The city is proud to participate in the first annual Del Mar BodySurf Festival. It was fun day in the park and at the beach for the whole family,” said Gasterland.

L-R: Mayor Terry Gaasterland with Women’s Open finalists, Makena Magro (1st place), Angely Vallarta (6th place, Nancy Chennel (5th place), Dana Griffith (2nd place), Morgan Launer (3rd place), Whitney Kirk (4th place).

(Adam Crane)

The Del Mar contest is a participating event on the 2021 California BodySurf Tour, which establishes rankings of the top competitors at the year’s end. After two events out of four on the tour, DMBC’s Dana Griffith and Meredith Rose currently rank #1 and #2 in the Women’s Division going into the final two contests in Santa Cruz on Oct. 23 and Ventura on Nov. 27. Del Mar’s Rose is the reigning Women’s Champion of the 2019 California BodySurf Tour. Del Mar’s Mark Drewelow is the reigning Men’s Champion. (The 2020 tour was suspended due to Covid.) For more information, visit www.delmarbodysurf.club.

Final results:

MEN’S OPEN

1st Spencer Ford (team: South Jetty Swells - Ventura)

2nd Thorsten Hegberg (team: Chubascos - Huntington Beach)

3rd Bart Templeman (team: South Jetty Swells - Ventura)

4th Greg Wilkinson (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

5th Tony Sholl (team: South Jetty Swells - Ventura)

6th Brett Templeman (team: South Jetty Swells - Ventura)

WOMEN’S OPEN

1st Makena Magro (team: Pine St - Carlsbad)

2nd Dana Griffith (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

3rd Morgan Launer (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

4th Whitney Kirk (team: Garibaldi – San Diego)

5th Nancy Chennell (team: unattached)

6th Angely Vallarta (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

BOYS U18

1st Jackson Giek (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

2nd Dorian Quimby (team: unattached)

3rd Conner Delaney (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

4th Logan Temple (team: unattached)

5th Luke Saikley (team: unattached)

6th Daxton Loughridge (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

GIRLS U18

1st Miko Baron (team: Pine St - Carlsbad)

2nd Gabriela Bigler (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)

3rd Olivia Dillon (team: Santa Cruz – Santa Cruz)

4th Jade Vodrazka (team: Pine St - Carlsbad)

5th Paige Stallings (team: DMBC Good Vibes - Del Mar)