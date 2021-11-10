Share
Del Mar 10U Sharks team crowned champions

Sharks 10U
Back row Coach Scott Finkbeiner, Chase Finkbeiner, Matias Zamora, Donevan Hunt, Blake Prentice, Coach Travis Niedosik, Shyam Venkat and Hank Milligan. Front Row: Ben Jordan, Owen Maus, Connor Gunn, Evan Ling and Deacon Niedosik. Not Pictured: Diego Roig and Caiden Mashhoun
(Courtesy)
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks held their season-end recreational tournament over the weekend and the 10-under Sharks team led by Coaches Scott Finkbeiner and Travis Niedosik came out as the champions of their age division.

The team did not allow a goal during the tournament and went 6-0, scoring a total of 19 goals.

The team included Chase Finkbeiner, Matias Zamora, Donevan Hunt, Blake Prentice, Shyam Venkat, Hank Milligan, Ben Jordan, Owen Maus, Connor Gunn, Evan Ling, Deacon Niedosik, Diego Roig and Caiden Mashhoun.

