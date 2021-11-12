Share
Sour Patch Kids win Girls U12 DMCV Sharks Recreational Soccer Tournament Championship

Sour Patch Kids team
Sour Patch Kids team: Coaches: Wes Primicias, Dan Grunvald, Steve Aliamus; Players (back row): Wushuang Liu, Maria Paraskevopoulos, Olive Yassin, Lainey Rall, Dahlia Grunvald, Hannah Munkholm, Kristen Rosskoph, Natalie Glezer, Giselle Primicias, Rachel Laulom, Stella Alrahib, Annika Banwar, Sophie Yang, Norah Madsen, Layla Khan (front row): Paige Speicher, Naomi Nassi, Alexa Guss, Ella Huang, Dana Fischer, Karolina Aliamus

(Veronika Aliamus)
The championship game for the Girls U12 DMCV Sharks Recreational Soccer Tournament featured the White Wolves and the Sour Patch Kids this past weekend. Both teams won tight games in their respective semi-final rounds to advance to the finals.

The teams battled for 60 minutes in the final, with the Sour Patch Kids winning a close game, 2-0. The DMCV Sharks Recreational Soccer League is back playing games and tournaments after a modified season last year and both teams were all smiles after the weekend tournament.

