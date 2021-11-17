Share
North Shore 8U Fall Ball team completes undefeated season with tournament championship

Back row: Cliff Chen, Matt Spiegel, Tommy Hays, Jeremy Clemens
Back row: Cliff Chen, Matt Spiegel, Tommy Hays, Jeremy Clemens; Front row: Kathryn O’Mara, Eleanor Chen, Livy Brittain, Sammi Iancovici, Maya Spiegel, Penny Clemens, Natalie Hays, Naomi Jones, Ashley Caliguiri

(Robyn Spiegel)
Team Dynamite representing North Shore 8U Girls Softball capped an undefeated season Nov. 14 by winning the SDYS fall ball tournament championship in Cardiff. After competing for two weekends in the tournament, the North Shore girls faced the talented Carlsbad Purple Crushers in the final, pulling out a heart-stopping walk-off victory in extra innings.

Team Dynamite included Livy Brittain, Ashley Caliguiri, Penny Clemens, Eleanor Chen, Natalie Hays, Naomi Jones, Kathryn O’Mara, Sammi Iancovici and Maya Spiegel.

